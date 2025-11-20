The Ontario Minor Hockey Association is investigating an on-ice confrontation between the coaches of two local minor hockey teams following a game in Lakeshore.

On Sunday, November 16, the Riverside Rangers U13 A boys travel hockey team beat the Belle River Canadiens U13 A boys travel team 6-5 at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Following the game, multiple videos show the coaches from both teams yelling, grabbing, and confronting each other on the ice, with the referees trying to calm the situation.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association has issued a statement to AM800 News that says, "This incident is currently under investigation, and all bench staff on both teams have been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing. Situations like this have no place in minor hockey and do not reflect the values of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association."

Belle River Minor Hockey Association President Paul Gray says the association is deeply disappointed the situation occurred and is cooperating with the OMHA investigation.

The Riverside Minor Hockey Association directed AM800 News to the OMHA for comment.