A robbery caught on camera in downtown Windsor on Tuesday morning has led to the arrest of a suspect.

A delivery truck was parked outside of The Service Market, a convenience store at 480 University Ave West, when a man approached an unlocked truck, entered and left with two boxes of candy.

An employee inside noticed this happening and confronted the suspect.

Video shows the suspect allegedly pulling a knife and running after the employee back into the store.

The owner of the store posted the video to social media in hopes the suspect would be caught while at the same time filing a report with police.

He declined an interviewed but stated his employees were safe following the incident.

Windsor police confirmed to AM800 News that they had investigated the robbery.

A 37-year-old man was arrested the same day in the 40 block of University Avenue West.

He has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and mischief.