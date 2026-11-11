Windsor hosts Remembrance Day ceremony at City Hall cenotaph

Hundreds of people attending the Remembrance Day ceremony at Windsor's Cenotaph. November 11, 2025.

Windsor residents will gather at City Hall Square on Remembrance Day to honour fallen service members and recognize those who continue to serve in the military.

The City of Windsor, in partnership with the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, local military representatives, the Windsor Police Service, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255, area schools and community organizations, will hold its official Remembrance Day service on Wednesday.

The outdoor ceremony will begin at approximately 10:50 a.m. at the cenotaph in City Hall Square.

Representatives of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee, military representatives, government officials, pre-registered wreath bearers, local schools and members of the public are expected to attend.