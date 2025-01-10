A few hundred people braved the cold weather to check out the Detroit Lions 'We Want More' tour in Windsor.

The NFL team parked a Lions bus in front of Caesars Windsor Friday afternoon as fans lined up to take pictures, play some games, and grab some hot chocolate.

The tour started Monday in Detroit and moved across Michigan before coming to Windsor.

Each bus stop offers Lions fans photo ops, tailgate games, and merchandise giveaways.

Hundreds of people are lined up on both sides of the main entrance to ?@CaesarsWindsor? for the @lions “We Want More” bus tour. It’s here until 2 p.m. ?@AM800CKLW? pic.twitter.com/U8vOa04j1M — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) January 10, 2025

Adrian Busa came out to see the tour because it's not often you get a chance like this to celebrate the Lions.

"Seeing the transition from then to now, coming from nothing to something, it's amazing to see where Dan Campbell has brought the team," he says.

Tracy Beaudoin of Windsor says she's a huge Lions fans and wanted to take part in the fun of celebrating the Lions.

"They're just down right like Windsorites. They're grit, they're blue collar," she says. "They're going to win it all this year. Super Bowl!"

The Detroit Lions finished the NFL regular season at 15-and-2, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoffs for the NFC and the bye in the wild card.

The Lions will play in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on either Jan. 18 or Jan. 19.

As the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Lions will play every NFC postseason game at Ford Field in Detroit, through the NFC championship game.

The Super Bowl is at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

As part of the tour, Mayor Drew Dilkens raised the Lions flag Friday morning at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Mayor ?@drewdilkens? raises the ?@Lions? flag at Charles Clark Square as the NFL team brings the “We Want More” tour to Windsor this weekend. ?@AM800CKLW? pic.twitter.com/Eh5mU0sow5 — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) January 10, 2025

The Detroit Lions drone show was scheduled for Friday evening, but due to weather issues it will now take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. above Windsor's Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Downtown Windsor will be the best spot to see the show. The city said if you can see the Caesars Windsor hotel towers, you will be able to see the show. Sight lines could change.

Ouellette Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

