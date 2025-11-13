Four suspects are wanted after a retail theft in the city.

Windsor police say they are looking to identify four men involved in a group retail theft totaling over $2,500 in merchandise.

According to police, the suspects entered a store in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East on September 13 and worked together, strategically distracting employees, to steal the items.

Investigators have released descriptions of the four men.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a white t-shirt, black hat, black side bag, black pants, and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing a green t-shirt, black hat, gray pants, and gray shoes.

The third and fourth suspects were both described as men wearing dark blue zippered jackets and blue pants.

Police say the third suspect was described as being bald, and the fourth suspect was wearing a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.