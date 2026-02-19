Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects following a group assault earlier this month.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on February 8, police say four individuals entered a business in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue after being dropped off in a silver Dodge Caravan.

Shortly after entering, the suspects got involved in a verbal altercation with a man, which escalated into a physical assault.

The victim sustained significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Following the incident, the four suspects fled the scene on foot, running northbound on Ouellette Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white man with dark hair styled with length on top and shorter, faded sides. He had a prominent dark mustache and goatee. At the time of the incident, he wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt featuring a small black horizontal detail on the left chest, black pants or joggers, and solid white sneakers. He was also wearing a silver or metallic watch on his left wrist.

The second suspect is described as a white man with dark slicked-back hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a long-sleeved white shirt or thermal under a black quilted or puffer vest, black pants, and heavy black boots or dark shoes. Investigators noted that he was frequently seen with his hands behind his head or neck.

The third suspect is described as a white man with dark medium-length hair, a thick dark beard, and a mustache. At the time of the incident, he wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers with dark or blue accents. He also wore a hat featuring a white circular logo on the front.

The fourth suspect is described as a man with dark shaggy hair in a bowl-cut style with bangs. At the time of the incident, he wore an olive green or dark tan short-sleeved T-shirt, black pants, and sneakers with thick white soles. He was also wearing a distinct thick silver or gold-toned chain necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.