Four suspects are sought by Windsor Police after a window was smashed and pepper spray was discharged inside a home.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, officers responded to a weapons-related incidents at a home in the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive.

Police say that four suspects went to the home and smashed a rear window with a large rock.

Two suspects then allegedly deployed pepper spray into the home before all four fled on foot, travelling southbound on Sycamore Drive.

At the time of the incident, five people were inside the residence, including one child. The victims experienced symptoms consistent with pepper spray exposure, including burning eyes and difficulty breathing.

The suspects are described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes, another white man wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants, and white running shoes, a man wearing all black clothing, and a woman wearing a light-coloured sweater, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers with black soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.