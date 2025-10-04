Police are searching for a suspect after a violent robbery in Windsor.

Investigators say a suspect went to the home of an elderly resident on Palms Crescent in Forest Glade on Thursday and claimed that a relative was in jail and bail money was needed.

The victim was convinced to hand over $8,500 in cash.

Police say the suspect returned on Friday and demanded additional money. When the victim refused, the senior was assaulted.

A suspect is described as a white male, 18-25 years old, with a thin build and long brown hair. Police say he was wearing dark pants and a dark sweater over a white dress shirt which may have been a high school uniform.

A video of the suspect has been released by police. Investigators hope that someone may recognize the suspect's voice, mannerisms, or other distinctive behaviours captured in the video.

If you have any information, contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.