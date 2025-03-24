A driver is wanted by Windsor police after a pedestrian was injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run collision on the city’s west side.

Shortly before 10 p.m., while attempting to cross the street at the intersection of California Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, a pedestrian was struck by a silver/grey-coloured sedan.

Police say the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved may have front end damage.

Investigators urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have dashcam footage or residential/business video surveillance, to come forward with information that could assist in identifying the driver or vehicle involved.

Tips can be submitted to police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223.