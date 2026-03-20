Windsor police are investigating a hit-and-run near downtown Windsor.

According to police, the incident happened on March 1 around 6:15 p.m. at the northwest corner of University Ave. W. and Bruce Avenue.

Police say a white four-door sedan drove into a bus shelter, completely shattering a glass panel.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Case #: 26-301086

Police seek suspects after hit-and-run damages bus shelter



The Windsor Police Service is seeking suspects following a hit-and-run collision that damaged a City of Windsor bus shelter.



The incident occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m.… pic.twitter.com/qDFZ8EbGnf — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 20, 2026

Investigators say after the crash, a male passenger moved into the driver's seat while the female driver entered the passenger seat.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene northbound on Janette Ave. without the incident being reported.

At the time of the crash, the female driver was wearing a grey sweater, a long dark-coloured skirt, and a dark-coloured hijab.

The male passenger wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.