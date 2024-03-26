BALTIMORE - A container ship has rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were searching for survivors.



Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace says two people were pulled from the waters under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one in serious condition.



He said authorities "may be looking for upwards of seven people" but said that number could change. It was not clear if the two rescued were included in the seven.



It was not immediately clear what caused the cargo ship to crash into the bridge long before the busy morning commute in what one official called a "developing mass casualty event" in a major American city just outside of Washington.

