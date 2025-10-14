Tecumseh's deputy mayor wants to see if on-street parking can be temporarily eliminated or restricted near a busy intersection in the town.

Joe Bachetti's notice of motion going before Tuesday night's council meeting will ask administration if the town can implement temporary daily no-parking restrictions on one or both sides of Tecumseh Road and elongate the right turn lane onto Lesperance Road.

The goal of the move is to help alleviate some of the traffic congestion on Tecumseh Road by creating a turning lane, while also providing unencumbered space should a vehicle need to pull over.

Traffic congestion has increased along the artery due to several road infrastructure projects taking place that have drivers seeking alternate routes, including the overpass project that has resulted in lane reductions at the nearby intersection of Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Bachetti says as part of Main Street beautification efforts, the town added more on-street parking a few years ago, but that's having an impact as drivers try to avoid some current construction projects and he's heard a lot of complaints.

"I get a lot of calls from people waiting and missing their appointments, missing their kids' pickup times for bus times. All those things-those are real stories," he says. "If you've lived and been through that traffic, you know what I'm talking about."

Bachetti says removing the on-street parking could open up a turning lane to keep traffic moving as opposed to backing up in one long lane.

"We can facilitate and make maximum use of our road infrastructure, especially during a temporary period of time. I'm not saying let's do this forever. While we're having all these construction projects, let's see if that would work," he says.

Tecumseh Council meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, in Tecumseh Town Hall at 917 Lesperance Road.