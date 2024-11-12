A brazen robbery in east Windsor early Monday morning.

According to a social media post , Bob Reaume Sports, located at 5400 Tecumseh Road East, was broken into around 5:45 a.m.

The owners say their security cameras caught a Ford Escape driving up to the front of the store, with the suspects then attaching something to the back of the vehicle and yanking off the front door.

Owner Bob Reaume says he was quite surprised when he got the call and arrived to the store.

"You don't expect the front door to be ripped of its hinges, glass all over the place and pile of stuff missing.'

Reaume says after filing a police report, he's still assessing the damages and merchandise stolen.



"Predominately jersey's. Baseball, football, hockey. That's as far as I've got so far. I'm still tabulating other areas to see if anything else looks out of place from Saturday when I left.'

Early estimates by Reaume peg the lost retail value at about $75,000, according to CTV Windsor.

He says now the biggest dilemma he faces is attempting to restock the store with merchandise for the holiday season.

"I have lists from the companies as far as who do the jersey's, what they have left, it's just a very long list to go through, what I've got, if they've got sizes and then back to them and say how fast can you get it here.'

Reaume wants the community to know his store remains open for business.