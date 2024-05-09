Every future council or committee meeting in Lakeshore will now include the sweet sounds of a choir from an elementary school in Belle River.

The student choir from St. John the Baptist Catholic elementary school has recorded a version of O' Canada in English and French, which will be played as part of a video ahead of every meeting that also includes images from across Lakeshore.

The video also includes video of two St. John the Baptist students performing the anthem in sign language.

"As a Council, we are thrilled to see the new national anthem video in place. We thank the incredibly talented St. John the Baptist choir who have helped to make our vision for a unique, made-in-Lakeshore approach to the anthem possible," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.