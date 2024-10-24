A final goodbye to a former LaSalle firefighter who passed away in what was deemed a line of duty death.

The LaSalle Fire Service paid tribute to Bob Price with a full-honours funeral procession Thursday after he passed away Oct. 19 following a battle with cancer.

Price spent more than 10 years as a volunteer firefighter between 1997 and 2008, but his death was deemed in the line of duty under presumed legislation in Ontario that provides Workplace Safety Insurance Board coverage to municipal firefighters.

With presumptive coverage, certain cancers, heart injuries, and PTSD diagnoses are presumed to be work-related, helping ensure quicker and easier access to WSIB benefits.

LaSalle Fire Chief Ed Thiessen says it's very humbling to take part in a funeral for a line of duty death.

"We're there with a lot of pride to support one of our brothers," he says. "Behind us we have one of our neighbouring communities leaving our fire service. They were here supporting us and covering our community while we were at the funeral. It's not just our municipality, our town that's grieving."

Units from Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Service covered off any calls in LaSalle for a few hours so members of the department could go attend the funeral.

Thiessen says Bob Price was a very outgoing person who was eager to help anybody.

"He was great for our community, great for our fire service," he says. "As a firefighter, not only did he serve as a firefighter, but he worked outside in the community, raising money. He organized the fundraiser to purchase our first thermal imaging camera."

Thiessen says the ceremony included a "last call," where a 911 dispatcher calls three times on a firefighter to respond, and when they don't, the dispatcher acknowledges it was the firefighter's last call.

He says it's heartbreaking to be part of that last call.

"When 911 dispatch contacts us, we take pride in our response," says Thiessen. "Sitting there knowing that the firefighter is no longer going to respond and we're not going to hear that voice again, it's very difficult for the fire service."

The 64-year-old Price leaves behind his wife of 42 years, four children, and a number of grandchildren.