According to the head of the UHC-Hub of Opportunities, more employed people are using food banks.

June Muir believes there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about who uses a food bank, and they're seeing an increasing number of working people and seniors using a food bank due to higher grocery prices and rising inflation.

Thursday morning, 250 Christmas food hampers were loaded up into vehicles outside the UHC—Hub of Opportunities food bank on Cantelon Drive, just off Lauzon Parkway.

Another 250 hampers were also distributed to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association.

The hampers, given to preregistered food bank clients, include turkeys, potatoes, carrots, onions, salad, stuffing, orange juice, and several other items.

250 Christmas hampers have been handed out today to pre registered clients of the UHC-Hub of Opportunities food bank in Windsor. ?@AM800CKLW? pic.twitter.com/iO65pZyTXL — Rusty Thomson (@RustyThomson800) December 19, 2024

Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse, Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky, and Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak joined UHC staff in helping load the food hampers into waiting vehicles.

Muir says using a food bank has become a need and necessity for some people.

"We're finding that people aren't embarrassed, and we don't want them to be embarrassed," she says. "We make it a welcoming atmosphere, a welcoming experience. What is embarrassing is when we don't have all the food items to give a family."

According to Feed Ontario, 1 in 4 food bank users are employed but cannot afford to feed themselves.

The UHC—Hub of Opportunities reports a 27 per cent increase in first-time food bank users in 2023.

Muir adds that if you're in a position to help and donate, please donate, because they need help all year round.