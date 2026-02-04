The Washington Post says one-third of its staff across all departments, not just the newsroom, is being laid off.

Changes were announced in a Zoom meeting with staff on Wednesday by executive editor Matt Murray.

Staff members in the newsroom were told they'd get emails with one of two subject lines, announcing the person's role has or hasn't been eliminated.

A total number of layoffs wasn't announced.

The Post won't say how big its current staff is.

The newspaper's books department will be closed.

Its Washington-area news department and editing staff will be restructured.

The Post says these steps are designed to sharpen its focus on delivering distinctive journalism.