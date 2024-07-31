WASHINGTON - The ticket resale company StubHub is defending its pricing practices from a lawsuit filed by the attorney general for Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital said in a lawsuit Wednesday that the company advertises deceptively low prices and then ramps up prices with extra fees.



Washington Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues that the practice known as "drip pricing" violates consumer protection laws in the nation's capital.



The company, on the other hand, says its practices are consistent with the law and industry norms.



Washington's lawsuit says StubHub has sold nearly 5 million tickets there since 2015 and reaped about $118 million in fees.



The suit seeks damages and a halt to the pricing structure.

