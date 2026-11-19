“Grand Theft Auto VI” is as grand as every gamer expected it to be.

The review embargo lifted on Wednesday morning, hours before the Thursday release date, and more than 150 critics shared their assessments of Rockstar Games’ long-awaited return to Vice City.

And the reviews really couldn’t be any better. “Grand Theft Auto VI does something impossible — it lives up to the hype,” The Verge’s Andrew Webster wrote. WIRED’s Boone Ashworth is even more straightforward with this headline: “I will never stop playing Grand Theft Auto.”

On Metacritic, the game’s aggregate score is a jaw-dropping 99, which means it ranks as the #1 game of all time. The only other title with a 99 score is 1998’s “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

Rockstar is no stranger to this kind of critical acclaim: Two previous installments in the franchise, 2008’s “GTA IV” and 2013’s “GTA V,” also rank near the top of Metacritic’s all-time list.

Some fans wondered whether “VI” could live up to their exceedingly high expectations, given that the new title had been in the works for 13 years and had been delayed multiple times along the way.

Grand Theft Auto VI Critics have heaped praise on “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the first new installment in the blockbuster gaming franchise in 13 years. (Rockstar Games via CNN Newsource)

The critical consensus is that the Rockstar developers met the challenge. Critics have been particularly impressed by the Bonnie-and-Clyde-like romance at the heart of the game, which follows Jason and Lucia as they try to escape a life of crime.

“The series matures beyond its memorable car crashes and stickups with a game about love, relationships and nurturing your partner,” Yussef Cole wrote for The New York Times. “Lucia and Jason’s relationship builds on itself and becomes a constant, supportive presence. It gets reflected in the story missions too, as your characters make scripted choices that reflect how you behaved toward each other in the idle moments in between.”

Some reviewers sounded mesmerized. “This is a world that feels more lived-in and real than anything I’ve ever played,” IGN’s Luke Reilly wrote, hailing the game as “Unprecedented. Unbelievable. Unmissable.”

The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald said, “Rockstar has created the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen. Reviewing it feels a bit like trying to review, say, Paris: it contains so many potential experiences that it’s hard to know where to start.”

Ars Technica’s Kyle Orland described being “slack-jawed at the details,” including “a laptop screen partially reflected in a character’s glasses” and “the finger smudges visible on your cell phone in bright sunshine.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 Critics have praised the Bonnie-and-Clyde-like romance at the center of “Grand Theft Auto 6,” featuring the two protanogists, Jason and Lucia. (Rockstar Games via CNN Newsource)

Forbes’ Paul Tassi was so struck by the fictional city’s realism that he actually felt guilty about breaking traffic laws. “The first time I ran a red light in Grand Theft Auto 6, I cringed,” he wrote. “It was just too real.”

The Washington Post’s Gene Park said it “brings the wonder back” to video gaming.

“Writing about this game feels like sending dispatches from the future,” Park wrote. “I’ve been desperate to tell people what happened there, as if I’ve returned from a new life. That is a rare gift from a work of entertainment: to make experience give way to curiosity. Technology built this world, but the writing and understanding of human behavior make it come alive. It raises the bar at every level that matters. ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ is the most extraordinary game I’ve ever reviewed.”

These assessments will certainly make it easier for anyone who’s been on the fence about dropping $80 for the new game.

Millions of people have already pre-ordered their copies. “GTA” devotees are putting aside work and household tasks “to set off on a personal side mission to get as much out of the launch as possible,” CNN’s Teddy Brown wrote.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Critics have praised the Bonnie-and-Clyde-like romance at the center of “Grand Theft Auto 6,” featuring the two protanogists, Jason and Lucia. (Rockstar Games via CNN Newsource)

One gamer told Brown he’s taking two weeks off from work and has “a fully scheduled spreadsheet with slots for playing the game, sleeping, and taking breaks for meals and showering.” A married father of two plans to play from midnight to 5 a.m., when he’ll start making breakfast for his family.

Some employers are even accommodating the gamers: Logitech is giving its employees the day off for the release.

The launch officially began in New Zealand, then Australia, as Rockstar has turned on access time zone by time zone as the clock strikes midnight Thursday.

In New Zealand, Twitch streamers showed viewers around the virtual world, though some fans don’t want any bit to be spoiled in advance.

By Brian Stelter, CNN