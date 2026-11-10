Warrant issued for suspect in Ford City armed robbery

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Ford City business last month.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 9, officers responded to a robbery report at a business in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

Investigators say a man entered the store carrying a grocery bag and demanded money from an employee. Police allege the suspect then brandished a paring knife and ordered the worker to place cash from the register into the bag.

After the employee complied, the suspect fled on foot. No physical injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, the Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect as 36-year-old Matthew Todd Aussant. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of robbery.

Aussant is described as a white man with a light complexion, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build, green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Aussant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.