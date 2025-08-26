A warrant has been issued for a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple theft-related offences.

Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in locating Richard P. Trudell.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on June 29, surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the parking lot of a commercial facility in the 1500 block of Walker Road. A short time later, a stolen vehicle was seen leaving the property.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Trudell was spotted entering a secure compound in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, where police say he allegedly loaded stolen property into the stolen car.

Trudell is wanted on a string of charges, including five counts of failure to comply with a release order, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, break-and-enter, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anyone with information on Trudell's whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.