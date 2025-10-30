CK Public Health is sending out a warning about a rising number of drug poisonings or overdoses in Chatham-Kent.

According to the Chatham-Kent Public Health opioid surveillance report, local opioid poisoning EMS calls and suspected drug deaths in October have been on the rise, particularly over the last couple weeks, although exact figures were not contained in the report.

Health officials say strong fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, commonly referred to as "tranq," in the local drug supply is suspected to be contributing to this increased risk.

Tranq increases the effects of opioids and can cause prolonged sedation as well as wound and skin issues.

Officials say substances may not be what individuals expect, increasing the risk of harm or death.

In case of overdose:

- Call 911

- Give naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected (it may take more than one dose).

- Do not leave the person unattended.

- Stay with and assist the person until paramedics arrive.

If you use substances:

Try to avoid using it alone; fix with a friend.

- If using with others, take turns spotting for each other.

- Have a safety plan, ask someone to check on you, leave the door unlocked.

- Call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) Safer Consumption Hotline at 1-888-688-6677.

- Start low and go slow; try a test dose first.

- Check your drugs with test strips.

- Be aware of your tolerance.

- Try to avoid mixing drugs.

- Know the quality of your drugs.

- Ask others about what they are experiencing with the current drug supply.