It's the first day of spring!

The Windsor-Essex region can expect a high of 16 degrees Celsius with a 40 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Despite a spring-like weekend with a high of 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, and 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday with a small chance of rain, the region will see cooler temperatures next week.

Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips, says the Windsor region typically sees 12 to 13 centimetres of snowfall from the first day of spring into May.

10 per cent of Windsor's annual snowfall is over the next two months.

Phillips says spring is around the corner.

"I think most Ontarians are really happy when it starts looking spring-like in Windsor because that's where spring comes from... the south. Your grass gets greener, and leaves begin to appear. So, when there's a rebirth occurring of the season, it really begins in the Windsor area."

He says expect cooler temperatures in the region.

"Next week, for example, despite this very warm weekend that you're getting now... next week you'll be lucky to get single-digit temperatures during the day, and minus 4, minus 3 at night."

Phillips says there's some warmer weather ahead.

"The April forecast looks like it's going to be warmer than normal, and then it gets consistently warm from about the middle of April on it just stays warmer, and you can... my gosh, you can actually maybe even go to the garden centre."

Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.

Spring officially arrived at 10:46 a.m. Friday.

-with files from AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg