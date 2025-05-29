A cool spring will make way for a 'warmer than normal' summer, according to Doug Gillham, meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Gillham told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that we can expected to flip the pattern by next week.

"We still have another cool shot on the way, I mean, it's cool right now, and another cool shot over the weekend, no, it's not as cool as what we've seen recently, but a warmer pattern will develop next week, and could may well have our first 30 degree day next week," Gillham said.

He says for the summer as a whole to expect warmer than normal temperatures.

"Now we don't think it's going to be an all out scorcher start to finish, There'll still be cool shots, showers and thunderstorms will break up the heat at times, we think high temperatures will be a little bit warmer than normal, the warmer pattern a little bit more noticeable at night, because it will be more humid than normal we think this summer," said Gillham.

Gillham says forecasters are not concerned about wide-spread drought this summer.

"There's definitely a positive to that because drought is not a good thing either, especially for the farmers, for agriculture, and for your yards and gardens, but you know, showers and thunderstorms could be disruptive to summer plants as well," he said.

Nationally, Gillham said a warm and humid summer is forecasted for much of Ontario and Quebec and into the Maritimes.