Windsor-Essex is in for some warm weather this weekend and into next week, but that doesn't mean winter is over.

Environment Canada is forecasting high temperatures of 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 11°C on Sunday, 18°C on Monday, and 13°C on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says the warm temperatures will begin to drop after Tuesday.

"Then we're going to see a few days near normal, but by the 14th, mid-month, we're going to see a dip to cooler than normal conditions that could stick around for a week or so," she says.

Kidd says spring is predictably unpredictable, as we can see swings in the weather in this area.

"I was looking up the numbers for Windsor specifically, and people may be surprised to hear that March usually sees 22.5 centimetres of snow, and April isn't safe from snow either. Windsor usually sees 5.6 centimetres of snow in that month," she says.

Kidd says the sun is climbing higher and strengthening across the southern regions, but we still have plenty of cold air lingering, which sets the stage for frequent battles between warm and cold air masses.

"Well, I won't judge anyone for breaking out shorts, t-shirts, and sandals over the coming days, but they won't want to put away their warm layers, winter coats, hats, boots, and mitts. The cold weather looks like it's going to return," she says.

The seasonal average across the region is 4°C for this time of year.

The record high for March 7 is 24°C, set in 2000.