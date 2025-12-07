Two local women are once again reaching out to the community to support the most vulnerable individuals this holiday season.

The Warm Hearts for Winter campaign returns for its fourth year, calling for monetary donations or daily essentials to deliver to those experiencing homelessness locally.

Taylor Eagen and Makayla Stricko, along with a small team, are looking to distribute winter clothing, hygiene items, holiday meals, and small gifts.

The group will deliver these items to the homeless population on Christmas Eve to remind people they are seen, valued, and not alone this holiday season.

Taylor Eagen started this campaign back in 2021 where her family donated their hot holiday leftovers to those on the street, and since then the campaign has grown each and every year.

Eagen says the meals they've handed out has grown each year.

"I believe our first year we handed out 20 to 25, and then last year I think we handed out 60, almost 70 because we had cash donations directly for food as well, so it allowed us to hand out even more."

She says they felt it was important to give back.

"We have known many people in our lives who have experienced homelessness at some point or another... knowing that and having seen how its impacted those around us, we decided that with the extra meals, it's Christmas, let's go give out a little Christmas miracle and allow other people to have a warm meal on a day where it's going to be cold and snowy."

Makayla Stricko with Warm Hearts for Winter says they're looking for multiple items.

"The hygiene bags and personal products are a huge thing because we know how hard those can be to get with limited supplies. This year we wanted to make it a thing to also involve the children, and involved more physical clothing, even if it's an outfit, or a shirt to each person... it's better than absolutely nothing."

Eagen and Stricko state they are hoping to distribute 50 hygiene bags, over 60 pieces of clothing, and 100 meals to those in need.

Those looking to donate can reach out on the Warm Hearts for Winter Facebook and Instagram pages. Both pages are fully open to messages, and people can reach out to have the items picked up or to discuss a drop-off location.