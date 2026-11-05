Warm fall keeps golfers swinging at Windsor’s Roseland Golf Club

1. Roseland Golf Club: A golfer takes a swing at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, as unseasonably warm temperatures bring a sold-out crowd to the course.(Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The warm weather this fall is keeping the tee times full at Roseland Golf Club in Windsor.

General Manager and Head Golf Professional Dave Deluzio says tee times have been strong, and they even had a sellout crowd on Tuesday when the temperature hit 23°C with sunshine throughout the day.

Deluzio says they don’t have an official end date or closing date for the season.

“There are two or three variables we look for. One, nighttime lows. Are we getting around freezing? Is the turf freezing? That’s key. Two, what are our bookings doing on the tee sheet? Are we having enough bookings to stay open? Then the weather plays a major factor in those bookings,” he says.

Deluzio says once those three things start to fall off or turn toward winter, then we give notice on social media before closing it down.

“Right now, we take it day-to-day, week-to-week, and we just watch the forecast and our tee sheet bookings and make the decision from there,” he says.

Deluzio says the last two years it’s closed around the 24th of November.

“The last two years we’ve gone through the mid-season of November with play, and then that third week and weekend, it just fell right off with the weather. They’re saying a warmer fall; we’ll see what happens,” he says.

Roseland is an 18-hole golf course at 455 Kennedy Drive West.

It was designed in 1926 by renowned golf course architect Donald J. Ross and constructed in 1927.

The city-owned club recorded an $830,000 profit throughout 2025, with 43,000 rounds of golf played at Roseland and 18,000 rounds at Little River.