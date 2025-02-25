The warden of Essex County believes cost and efficiencies are some 'pros' for a regional police service.

Speaking on AM800's Morning with Mike and Meg, Hilda MacDonald says there would be efficiencies cost-wise and work-wise.

"When there's more people paying things become more efficient cost-wise and even work-wise because you would have one central office, you wouldn't have to have a number of individual chiefs, you'd have one," says MacDonald.

MacDonald says in her municipality of Leamington, council and administration looked at police services in 2019 because they were not happy with the cost and service from Ontario Provincial Police.

She says the municipality ended up sticking with the OPP because the cost was 'just so much better' but received proposals from Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

"Eventually it always boils down to cost but efficiencies are great," says MacDonald. "It's just the lack of control with each municipality when it comes to regional anything."

As AM800 news reported Tuesday morning, the Town of Amherstburg is considering several options for policing after Windsor gave notice to end the current agreement with Amherstburg at the end of 2028.

Mayor Michael Prue says the town will reach out to LaSalle, get a cost from the OPP, look at restarting its own municipal force and reach out to the county to see if there's an appetite among municipalities for a county police service.

Windsor has been providing policing in Amherstburg since January 2019 after the town council voted to approve a 20-year contract with the city and disband the former town police service.

The 20-year agreement is divided into four five-year segments, and in late 2023, the town approved the first five-year renewal phase of the contract.

Under the terms of the original agreement, an 18-month notice of termination must be provided, but the agreement would not end until the current renewal expires, which is Dec. 31, 2028.