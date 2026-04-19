The warden of Essex County says, 'growth is no longer coming; it's here, and it must be planned, supported, and guided.'

Hilda MacDonald says that meeting growth through the addition of more housing and getting all the infrastructure in place will be key over the coming years across Essex County, but it won't be cheap.

She made her comments Thursday during her State of County address hosted by the Windsor-Essex County Chamber of Commerce.

MacDonald told the crowd that to support population growth, the county must build 1,000 new homes every year.

She also pointed to the need for a grade-separated interchange at the busy intersection of County Road 22 at County 19 (Manning Road) at the Tecumseh-Lakeshore border as a key infrastructure project that's needed to meet and support growth in that part of the region.

MacDonald says infrastructure isn't cheap, and they need to work with the upper levels of government, so the interchange is not just on the municipal taxpayers.

"It's been met with a great response from the province, but they have to put their money where their mouth is, and we haven't seen that yet. We're still hopeful, though," she says.

The intersection currently has traffic lights, but officials have previously cautioned that it can no longer handle the increased traffic volumes.

MacDonald and county officials have been lobbying the Ontario government for years for funding for the project to help with economic development, expected traffic volumes as a result of population growth, new home construction, and the nearby NextStar Energy vehicle battery manufacturing plant, along with the construction of the new Fancsy Family Hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

MacDonald says the intersection is well-travelled.

"Well, Tecumseh and Lakeshore are there, so for them to have an influx of population, people to work with, play etc. That's where the open land is. Intensification is one thing, but we also want to move them along to those municipalities. That's the north end of our county," she says.

MacDonald says there are so many good reasons for people to settle in the Tecumseh-Lakeshore area, but they need to improve that intersection for the traffic and to encourage new home construction.

"They've got that land there; it's starting to be serviced. It's a perfect opportunity while we're seeing people coming in for the new hospital and the industrial growth there," she says.