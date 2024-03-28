The warden of Essex County is stressing the importance of relationships and collaborations in on-going efforts to address issues such as homelessness and affordable housing.

Hilda MacDonald spoke Thursday at the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce's 17th Annual Warden's Luncheon.

During her address in 2023, she said homelessness and affordable housing would be key issues that year, pointing to the need for the county to have a bigger say in finding solutions to the issues across the region.

MacDonald points out that the county is now doing more and investing more than they have in years past, working more with the City of Windsor to find solutions for Essex County.

Affordable housing issues across Windsor and Essex County are administered by the City of Windsor.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says the city is the fund manager for affordable housing but the county has stepped up to say 'we want to be part of it'..

"We do have to put more skin in the game than we did before, but, again, that's not a bad thing," she says. "That means pride of ownership as well, and then you also have more control over your destiny when you also have more money in the game. That, for me, is the attitude: we're working together, we're working well together, and we'll get things done."

MacDonald points out the county's 2024 Budget included funding to support the construction of 36 tiny homes in partnership with The Bridge in Leamington, and continuing a 20-year commitment to provide $48,000 annually to The Bridge to operate 12 supportive housing units.

There was also funding for the drop-in Homelessness Hub in Leamington, which recorded 2,208 visits from 336 people in its first year of operation.

She says we're just putting money where we never needed to because the city was the fund manager.

"We're getting things done, we're taking care of our own, we're not saying to the city, 'come and take care of our people,'" she says.

MacDonald says circumstance has put them where they are now.

"The fact that we sat down and talked with the city and said 'look, we need a county solution, this can't always be determined by the city.' Those kind of conversations have been great to get things done. Even county council has realized they have to have skin in the game," she says.

The county's 2024 budget also supported the hiring of a community services coordinator to help oversee 10 supportive housing facilities with a total of 228 beds.

There was also an additional $200,000 for renewal of aging affordable housing stock, bringing the 2024 contribution to just over $2 million.