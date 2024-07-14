The ward 8 councillor is excited about a new investment for his ward in the city.

Gary Kaschak is pleased with the announcement made on Friday, which will see the City of Windsor investing $1-million for Phase 1 of construction for the first city-owned full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.

Following community consultation, and a $100,000 investment for design work in 2022, the announcement was made by city officials and the Windsor Essex Cricket League.

Phase 1 of this project will see the installation of a cricket pitch complete with fencing, player benches and irrigation.

The full project will be completed in six phases and will include the construction of washrooms, dressing rooms, trails, picnic tables, a patio area and solar lighting.

Kaschak says the work will be done in phases, starting with the installation of the cricket pitch.

"We want to then add amenities there. Derwent Park is sort of an under utilized area, we're going to put some nice trails in there, make it a little bit more walkable for people, of course some bathroom facilities, and changing room facilities. So progressively over the next few years we're going to keep adding."

He says that area of the city continues to grow - especially in the Lauzon Road corridor.

"It's an easy way for people to get there, but certainly many, many residents in the east end and Fontainebleau community, the Forest Glade community, the Banwell area, it's a walkable or bikeable area to get to - to Derwent Park. So, very excited with the density and the amount of people that will be able to use these amenities moving forward."



He says the remaining phases will be considered through future budgets.



"We've got an idea because we don't want it to take too long, 2025 for one phase, and then maybe another in 2026, 2027, just to keep that kind of project viable and see the fruits of a good investment, and good parks communities."

The city aims to complete the first phase of this project by the spring of 2025, with further phases to be completed as part of the future 2025 capital budget.

Kaschak says he's hoping for the entire project to be completed by 2028.

Upon completion, the project will invest over $7.5-million into Derwent Park.