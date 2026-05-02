A member of Windsor City Council hopes that sometime in the future a new international freedom festival can be developed with the City of Detroit.

In February 2023, Ward 7's Angelo Marignani asked city administration to report back to council on a collaboration with Detroit City Council on creating a new international freedom festival.

A report that went before the Monday, April 27 council meeting indicated that while productive collaboration has occurred over the past several years, this recommendation has not yet been initiated.

The report says that the current environment remains uncertain due to ongoing trade tensions and broader geopolitical strife.

When he first raised the question, Marignani's hope was that the festival would showcase the rich heritage between the two cities, including the Underground Railroad, the Prohibition era, and the auto sector, and coincide with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Commissioner of Community Services Michael Chantler told Monday's council meeting that due to the geopolitical strife, the city's team has not moved forward with any type of special event planning, but at the appropriate time, they will reach out and engage similar organizations on the other side of the border.

Marignani asked city administration if staff could look into the idea again 'at the end of this current storm in America.'

"When it does pass, I think we have an opportunity to show the world what it really means to be an international community, a global village," he says.

Marignani thinks it would be a really beautiful message to send the world.

"There was the conflict; now this conflict has been resolved, and we're celebrating the one thing that makes us love the place we live: freedom. The freedom to move between borders, the freedom to enjoy our culture and enjoy these beautiful days," he says.

Marignani says everything is up in the air right now, but the sun is beginning to peek through.

"Let's just see what the future holds, but let's be prepared to seize that opportunity when that window does open and we do have a chance to put Windsor and Detroit in the spotlight of the world, saying what it means to be in a free country, enjoying our freedoms," he says.

A date to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge has not yet to be announced.

At the time the request was made, it was expected construction of the bridge would be completed by November of 2024.