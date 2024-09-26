Another ward meeting has been held in the city, this time for ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani.

Approximately 75 people attended the meeting, which was held at the Forest Glade Arena, to voice concerns to their councillor, and meet with city staff.

Those who attended mainly expressed concerns over an uptick of crime in the area, as well issues around traffic.

During the meeting, Marignani handed out papers for residents to express their concerns anonymously so he can look them over to find out where the biggest issues are in his ward.

Greg Lachance, ward 7 resident, says crime has gotten worse.

"We hear about all the problems downtown, and how we have to spend all the money down there, but we have just as many problems. There are multiple cars every week with windows smashed, axes through windshields, we don't hear about that. If these were downtown, they'd be fixed."

Ellie says that she's also noticed crime in the ward.

"Mostly what's happened, if you leave your car unlocked, they'll go in, but they take only any loose change that's in there. They don't make a mess or anything."

Meanwhile, ward 7 resident Wayne Jahn says the flex signs in the road do not work.

"I'd like to know who invented these things that are in the middle of our streets, that are supposed to prevent speeding. It does not work. I don't understand why they didn't put speed bumps. Speed bumps are a necessity."

Resident Marlene says she's noticed problems with vehicles speeding around where she lives.

"I'm just worried about the traffic, how the motorcycles and cars speed down there so bad. I think they try to make it sound louder because of the apartment buildings, and it's really bad."

Councillor Angelo Marignani says he's noticed the increase in crime, but that residents need to be reporting it.

"We can do our best in our parks by adding lights, we can do our best by dealing with our police force and telling them where the problem areas are. We can do our best by communicating to our city, our administration, to our police department, to make it known."

The next ward meeting will be held next week on October 1 for ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino.

That meeting will be held at the All Saints' Anglican Church starting at 6 p.m.