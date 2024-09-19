Concerns from residents in ward 6 over the proposed tax increase for 2025.

The ward 6 meeting, with councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, was held on Wednesday evening for residents to come out and ask questions.

The meeting - which was held at the WFCU Centre - saw approximately 75 people attend with many concerned over the proposed 12.9 per cent tax increase for 2025.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens announced earlier this week that the 2025 preliminary budget estimates, without reductions, would result in a tax increase of nearly 13 per cent.

During the meeting, Gignac gave a small speech in which she acknowledged the concerns from residents over the proposed tax increase, and spoke about how she is the chair of one of the three city committees tasked with finding savings.

Shannon Staley, a ward 6 resident, says she's worried about the potential tax increase and what that means for her ward.

"We had put an addition on our home, and the taxes went up exponentially, and now again it's going to go up. And we are seniors, so your income is at a certain level, and as the taxes go up it kind of eats into it."

Tom Markham, a ward 6 resident, says he wants to know how the city will fix the proposed tax increase.

"The increase in taxes, 12 per cent is unacceptable. You can't do that to people just the way it is. I want to hear what they say because they're saying it's unacceptable, but how are they going to fix it?"

Pat Hallahan, a ward 6 resident for over 50 years, says he has a couple of concerns with roads.

"We have some safety issues as far as exiting onto Wyandotte Street, if Riverside Drive is closed it makes it very problematic to even make a right turn, never mind a left turn. So I want to find out more about where we are, what the timelines are, that kind of thing."

Each city councillor will have their own ward meeting throughout September and October.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis will host his meeting tonight at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex at 6 p.m.