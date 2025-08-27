There are now 10 candidates seeking the vacant ward 2 seat in Windsor.

Patrick Joseph Sutherland is the latest to file his nomination papers.

He says this is the third time he's been involved with a municipal election.

"2010 I ran for Catholic school board trustee," he says. "2022 I ran for ward 4 councillor and this time I'm running in ward 2. I have a lot of family and friends there. I went to the University of Windsor and I've worked in Sandwich."

Sutherland says his old baseball coach encouraged him to run.

"As soon as I heard that Fabio resigned, it was something that I was thinking about but my old baseball coach on Facebook said, about an issue at Lanspeary Park, she said 'if Patrick Sutherland won in ward 4, he would have been right on this' and to me that was a sign and I thought well this is my destiny and I'll go in there and I'll fight," says Sutherland.

He says there's plenty of excitement in ward 2.

"I get it from the youth, the new students working there," he says. "They're so bright and there's people from all across the world, so bringing all that knowledge and that energy together, so there is a lot of excitement in ward 2."

Sutherland says he graduated from the University of Windsor.

He says most of his life, he's been a professional disc jockey and is currently a repair person for appliances.

Sutherland is a father and a grandfather and currently lives in ward 4.

The ward 2 seat has been vacant since the end of June following the resignation of Fabio Costante.

Individuals interested in running have until September 12 to file their nomination papers.

Ward 2 residents will head to the polls on October 27.