Issues surrounding traffic and community safety were the main concerns from ward 10 residents.

The ward meeting was held on Tuesday evening at the Fogolar Furlan.

Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison, mayor Drew Dilkens, as well as city staff from a range of departments were at the meeting to hear concerns from residents, and help answer any questions they had.

Approximately 50 residents attended the meeting, many of them concerned with traffic issues in the area, as well as a lack of proper sidewalks and bike lanes.

Trisha is a ward 10 resident and says she has concerns with some of the sidewalks in the ward.

"I had to help a non-verbal handicapped woman up a ramp in an electric wheelchair because they're inadequate, which he [Jim Morrison] has acknowledged, but he's told me that there's no money in the budget to fix those. So I asked him why we are putting in a train car, and why we're doing this ice rink, and why we do these lights, when we can't give our residents an adequate sidewalk."



Ward 10 resident Dan Guignard says there is a lack of bike lanes.



"There are no bicycle routes from Academy [Drive] to South Cameron [Blvd.] to be able to utilize the overpass that was built not too long ago - a few years ago - to access Dougall [Avenue]. For that reason, it's unsafe in that area."

Meanwhile, Al Timmins, a ward 10 resident, says there's a lack of traffic enforcement in the area.



"I live at the corner where there's a four-way stop, and it might as well just be a four-way intersection. People go through it at all times of the day, at all speeds, run it, drive through. My wife has almost been hit a couple of times. We've sent letters to [Jim] Morrison, we've sent stuff to traffic, there seems to be no response."



Councillor Morrison says his phone number and email can be found on the city's website, and he's always available to speak to residents.

Only two ward meetings remain, including ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante's meeting which will be held on Oct. 22, and ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie's meeting which will be held on Oct. 23.