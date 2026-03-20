A city councillor is against a proposed development within his ward.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says he can't support a proposed three-storey development at the corner of Cabana Road West and Casgrain Drive.

The applicant will go forward to the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee in early April, asking for a zoning amendment to allow for the build.

The three-storey build is proposed to contain 29 dwelling units, and 37 parking spots on-site, with one ingress/egress along Casgrain Drive.

Francis says this proposed development does not fit the characteristics of the neighbourhood.

"This is a singular, three-storey building, the other recent projects were semi's, or semi-detached, townhomes, brownstone kind of deals, that kind of mirrored the character of the neighbourhood and the houses around them. So, this is a singular building, and three-storey singular building on Cabana Road, on that stretch of Cabana Road, that currently doesn't exist in that neighbourhood."

He says he's not surprised to see this proposal after the city announced plans to build a 38-unit luxury condo building at the Roseland Golf Club.

"If the city is doing it as Roseland, how can they tell private developers 'no' in other parts of that neighbourhood? So, once the precedent is set, and I said this when that decision was made, and it was communicated to the public, the city is setting a precedent here... and private developers are going to follow suit on that precedent... and here we are."

Francis says there's a lot of concerns with this proposal.

"Parking issues, traffic issues, and I do believe administration is recommending that this project moves forward, and I can't support that and I let them know that, and I'll say that again at the committee meeting in April. So I'm with the residents on this one, I agree with them wholeheartedly."

A public open house for the proposal was held over Zoom in July 2024.

The proposal will be discussed at the Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting on April 7, starting at 4:30 p.m.