“Wanted in Windsor” suspect arrested in Wallaceburg

A suspect on Windsor Police’s “Wanted in Windsor” list has been arrested in Wallaceburg.

According to police, 26-year-old Raul Huezo was located and arrested on Wednesday, July 15, outside a residence in the 800 block of Chiefs Road by members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE).

Huezo was previously charged in connection with an April 2026 incident where a man was kidnapped, robbed, assaulted, and threatened with a firearm.

Police say after his arrest, Huezo was released on conditions requiring him to reside with and remain in the presence of his surety but was later added to the list after allegedly failing to comply with those conditions.

Huezo was returned to Windsor, where he faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle with violence, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, pointing a firearm, uttering death threats, and numerous firearms-related offences.