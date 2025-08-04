A 28-year-old Amherstburg man has been arrested and charged following a multi-police pursuit in North Bay involving the Windsor Police Service, North Bay Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police.

The accused faces charges including drug trafficking, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.

The details

At about 7:15 p.m. on July 29, the North Bay Police Service was alerted by Windsor police regarding an active investigation. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant from a prior North Bay incident for fleeing police and cocaine trafficking.

Officers located the man in North Bay and attempted to stop his vehicle using two police cruisers.

“When officers attempted to stop and contain his vehicle using two police cruisers, the accused rammed the vehicles and fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

OPP officers, including the canine unit, assisted in tracking the suspect. He was later apprehended without further incident and transported back to North Bay, where he was formally charged.

Police emphasize inter-agency cooperation

Inspector McFarlane of the North Bay Police Service praised the collaborative effort.

“Criminals operate without borders, across the province and within our communities, and it is imperative that our police services and members do so as well,” McFarlane said. “This arrest highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation and the commitment of our officers, who acted quickly and effectively to locate and apprehend a wanted individual who posed a significant risk to public safety. Despite dangerous circumstances, officers persisted in their efforts and brought this incident to a safe conclusion.”

The accused was held in custody and appeared for a bail hearing.

-Reporting by CTV News' Dan Bertrand