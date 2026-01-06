Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is ending his bid for a third term amid President Donald Trump's relentless focus on a fraud investigation into child care programs in the state and its Somali community.

Less than four months after announcing his reelection campaign, Walz said Monday the negative attention and Republican attacks make it too hard to serve full time as governor and be a candidate for another term.

A person close to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she's considering running for governor.

Around a dozen Republicans already are in the race.

Walz helped enact a sweeping liberal agenda in Minnesota despite a closely divided legislature.