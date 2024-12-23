The head coach of the Windsor Spitfires says he's been blessed with a great team, and great staff.

While the team is only halfway through the season, Greg Walters says he's expecting the second half to be just as great - if not better.

The Spits have had a remarkable start to the 2024-25 season and have consistently remained at the top of the West Division, and has remained on the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list since the start of the year.

Walters was named as head coach in July, taking over for assistant coach Casey Torres who was serving as interim head coach in the 2023-24 season. Torres was named interim head coach after Jerrod Smith was relieved of his duties 21 games into the 2023-24 season.

Walters says it's blessing and an honour to coach a great franchise.

"I've loved it, every minute of it, everything is going really well. The kids are amazing, there's total buy in to what we're preaching, and we just want to make sure things keep going in the right direction here."

He says he's proud of how tight-knit the team is.

"We talk about [Liam] Greentree, and [Ilya] Protas, and these guys leading our young guys, [Ethan] Belchetz, [JC] Lemieux, [Carter] Hicks, [Ethan] Garden, these first year guys have come in and our older guys have made it like home for them, and right away they feel like a big part of this team."

Walters says he never doubts the boys.

"Obviously we're going to have bad games, but I always know they're going to respond period by period. So I mean the sky is the limit for this group, and obviously we want to just continue to get better everyday, and continue to pile up the wins, and see where it takes us."

Windsor currently holds a 23-7-2-1 record this season.

The Spitfires are now on holiday break and will return to the ice on December 28.