A 43-year-old man from Walpole Island is facing a handful of charges.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers located a reported stolen motorcycle on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg Sunday morning and while gathering information, the man who was riding the bike returned to the scene.



Police say when the man saw the officers, he attempted to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody.



During the arrest, officers found the man in possession of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine,



Police say the estimated street value is $10,000.



He's charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

