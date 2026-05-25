Wallaceburg woman charged after fatal crash on Walpole Island First Nation

OPP say a Wallaceburg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Walpole Island First Nation in January.

On Jan. 20, 2026, members of the Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS), with the assistance of the Lambton County Detachment of the OPP, Walpole Island Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a collision on Tecumseh Road after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

As a result of the investigation, on May 12, Chloe Smith, 34-year-old from Wallaceburg has been charged under the Criminal Code with failing to stop at accident resulting in death.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Walpole Island First Nation court on June 11, 2026.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.