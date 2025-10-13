Chatham-Kent police say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Wallaceburg.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a residence on Wallace Street following reports of a man who was threatening individuals with a weapon.

Officers arrived and the man barricaded himself inside the residence.

Officers secured the area, and the Emergency Response Team was called in and police say negotiations were conducted to ensure the safety of all involved.

At 3 p.m., several hours after the incident began, the man was taken into custody by members of the Emergency Response Team.

Police say the man sustained an injury and was transported to hospital for medical attention.

As a result of interaction with officers, the Chatham-Kent Police Service notified the Ontario Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner