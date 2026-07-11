Wallaceburg man facing multiple charges following traffic stop

Handcuffs laying on top of fingerprint chart in file

A man from Wallaceburg is facing a string of charges following a traffic stop.

On July 7, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE), the Lambton County Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Canine Unit executed a warrant following a traffic stop in Tilbury.

As a result, a 32-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested.

He’s facing nine charges, some of which include three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, resisting a peace officer, and others.

The accused will remain in custody until later this month.