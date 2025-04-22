U.S. stocks are rallying as companies report fatter profits than expected.

The S&P 500 climbed 2% Tuesday and recovered most of its drop from Monday, which came on worries about President Donald Trump's trade war and his attacks on the head of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 765 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.2%. Equifax, PulteGroup and 3M helped lead the way following better-than-expected profit reports.

The value of the U.S. dollar also stabilized after sliding against the euro and other competitors, while Treasury yields held steadier in the bond market.