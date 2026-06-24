Walkerville Distillery District Night Market returns Friday

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is returning this summer with four events.

First up is this Friday June 26, then July 31, August 28, and September 25.

Markets run from 5 to 11 p.m. on Argyle Road in front of Walkerville Brewery.

The free, all-ages event features local food, drinks, vendors, and live entertainment, with a focus on supporting Windsor-Essex businesses.

Nicola Macdonald, event manager at Walkerville Brewery says the market will include both new and returning vendors this season.

“We’ve got lots of local restaurants coming down, we’ve got about 25 vendors you can shop and enjoy, we have two sets of entertainment and we have a street busker performing as well,” Macdonald said.

She says the goal is to keep the focus on businesses from across the region.

“We support anyone in the Windsor Essex community, so we try and keep it as local as we can, but we definitely expand to Windsor and Essex as well,” she said.

Macdonald says strong community turnout has been key to the market’s success over the years.

“It’s amazing to have the community come out and support year after year and we really hope that they keep coming because it means a lot to all the local businesses,” she said

For more information on this event, check it out online.