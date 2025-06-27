The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market set for Friday evening has been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions in the forecast.

The Walkerville Distillery District Night Market team announced the decision Friday afternoon to cancel the June 27 event.

A release from the organization says, "We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are making this difficult decision to postpone due to the combination of lightning, thunderstorms, severe wind, and extreme heat posing significant risks for the safety of our staff, attendees, and our vendors. We understand and appreciate the preparation and effort our vendors go through in leading up to the WDD Night Market and hope the community still supports our local small businesses any way they can."

The next scheduled Walkerville Distillery District Night Markets will be held on July 25, Aug. 29, and Sept. 26.