Josh Flood sits quietly staring at the front doors of Walkerton District Community School where a growing memorial sits outside the front doors - a school that won’t feel the same come Monday, says Flood, following the deaths of four of his fellow students, and one of his favourite teachers.

“The four girls were great, amazing, bright students. Everybody loved them. And, [Matt] Eckert, such a great guy. Always had a smile on his face. Always knew how to cheer you up,” says Flood, a Grade 13 student at Walkerton District Community School.

On Friday afternoon, around 4:30, an SUV driven by the teacher, and carrying four teenage girls, collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Cobble Hills Road and Thorndale Road.

All five occupants of the SUV died. They were on their way home to Walkerton from a school softball tournament in Dorchester.

“This is a devastating loss for Walkerton District Community School, the local community, and Bluewater District School Board. We recognize that many staff, students, and community members in other areas across our board also have close connections with those lost in this tragedy, and their families,” said the Bluewater District School Board, in a statement.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted his condolences, “I’m devastated to hear of last night’s tragic accident in Middlesex County, which has now claimed the lives of five people. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss,” he said.

The teacher has been identified as Matt Eckert, a beloved school coach, and an assistant coach with the Owen Sound Junior B Northstars Lacrosse Club.

“The teacher, Mr. Eckert, was very well liked. He was very well known. It was just a great big shock, for such a small town,” said local parent, Tim Lowe.

Lowe is encouraging Walkerton residents to place sneakers on their front steps tonight and this coming week, to honour the students and teacher who were killed.

“Put some shoes out, leave the light on. Put a teddy bear out. Let them know that we care. Let the families know that we care, that we’re here for them, that we just, we want them to know that we’re grieving with them,” added Lowe.

Walkerton is unfortunately used to dealing with tragedy. The community just marked the 25th anniversary of the e-coli disaster that killed seven residents and sickened 2300 others.

“This is a resilient community. It’s going to be very tough. There’s going to be deep scars from this,” says Municipality of Brockton Mayor, Chris Peabody.

A candlelight vigil is planned outside the school Sunday evening at dusk. Counsellors will be at the school on Monday, to assist students and staff, deal with the unimaginable situation.

“I’m feeling horrible. The death of our teacher and four great students from our school, it’s just such a tragedy,” said Flood.