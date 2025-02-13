The manager of a local chocolate shop is expecting a busy Valentine's Day.

Rob Obeid runs Walker's Candies on Howard Avenue near Edinborough Street and says with Valentine's Day falling on a Friday, it will be a busy day for his business.

Obeid says they're expecting a 'big rush' and have all sorts of chocolates available.

"Some popular items are the chocolate truffles, you got the chocolate roses, chocolate strawberries, we got it all," says Obeid.

He says Valentine's Day usually brings back a lot of returning customers.

"If they're a returning customer you know you did something right," he says. "So they're coming back, they're coming for the good chocolate."

Obeid says they do take special orders for Valentine's Day.

He says the shop will be open Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.